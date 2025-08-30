Matthews (4-4) picked up the win Friday against the Padres, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out three.

It was Matthews' first start of at least six innings since July 25 against the Nationals, although he did fan a season-low three Friday. The 25-year-old right-hander has 70 strikeouts over 58.2 innings, but his rough 5.06 ERA and 1.48 WHIP make him a candidate to move out of the Minnesota rotation once Pablo Lopez (shoulder) comes off his rehab assignment. Matthews should get at least one more turn in the rotation, which lines up for a favorable home tilt against the last-place White Sox next week.