Matthews (shoulder) will be reinstated from the injured list and start Saturday's game against the Rockies, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Matthews has been sidelined since early June with a strain in his right shoulder. He was remarkable during his lone rehab outing Sunday, during which he gave up just one hit while racking up nine punchouts over four innings. The 25-year-old carries a 5.21 ERA and 1.47 WHIP through four MLB appearances this season, but his impressive minor-league start and a matchup against one of the worst offenses in the majors Saturday give him some appeal as a streaming option.