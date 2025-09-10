Matthews (4-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Angels, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

The five runs allowed were Matthews' most since July 30 versus Boston. The 25-year-old right-hander has now failed to throw at least five frames in seven of his 14 outings this season, and he's also walked multiple batters in four of his last five appearances. Matthews will carry a 5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 80:22 K:BB over 69.1 innings into his next start, which lines up for next week in a tough spot against the Yankees.