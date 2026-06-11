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Twins' Zebby Matthews: Tagged for seven runs in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Matthews (2-4) took the loss Thursday against the Tigers, allowing seven runs on nine hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

It's the second time in three starts that Matthews has given up seven earned runs. The 26-year-old right-hander was hurt by the long ball Wednesday -- he gave up a season-high three homers in an eventual 11-0 loss to Detroit. Overall, Matthews' ERA sits at 5.20 with a 1.18 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB through his first six starts (36.1 innings) this year. He'll look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled to come on the road against the Rangers.

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