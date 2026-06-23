Twins' Zebby Matthews: Takes tough-luck loss

Matthews (3-5) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over six innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Matthews gave up solo homers to Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman but otherwise held Los Angeles scoreless. However, Minnesota's offense managed just one run of support, saddling the right-hander with his fifth loss of the season. Despite the defeat, there were positives to take away from the performance for Matthews, as he notched his second straight quality start (and third over his past four outings) while finishing with his highest strikeout total through four starts in June. Matthews next lines up to take the mound at home against the Rockies.