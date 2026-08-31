Matthews (9-8) earned the win Sunday against the White Sox, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five over a career-high 8.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

Matthews retired the first 17 batters he faced and carried a shutout into the ninth inning despite generating only nine whiffs on 103 pitches. He allowed two singles in the final frame before exiting and would watch from the dugout as one came around to score. Matthews has now earned a win in five consecutive starts and has been particularly sharp over his last three, allowing just three runs across 21 innings with a 16:2 K:BB during that span. He's scheduled for a rematch with the White Sox on Saturday.