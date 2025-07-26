Matthews (2-2) earned the win against the Nationals on Friday, allowing two hits while striking out seven across six scoreless innings. He did not issue a walk.

Matthews was dominant in his first quality start of the season, limiting the Nationals to just three baserunners while generating 12 whiffs and seven ground balls on 81 pitches (54 strikes). It was his second start since being reinstated from the 15-day injured list July 19, and while he's had his struggles in the majors this season, Friday's outing lowered his numbers to a 4.97 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 29 innings. Even with Bailey Ober (hip) nearing a return from the injured list, Matthews should stay in the Twins' rotation after David Festa (shoulder) landed on the 15-day IL on Wednesday. Matthews is slated to make his next start against the Guardians on the road next weekend.