Matthews took a no-decision Friday against the White Sox, allowing four runs on eight hits and three walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Matthews tied a season high in hits allowed, and the four punchouts matched a season low. The 25-year-old right-hander has exhibited some promising strikeout upside in 2025, as he's fanned 67 over 52.2 innings, but he's struggled mightily with preventing runs and keeping the hits down while submitting a 5.30 ERA and .288 opponent batting average. Matthews will likely remain a risky fantasy option in his next scheduled appearance, which is set to be a difficult task on the road against the first-place Blue Jays.