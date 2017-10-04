Kelly cleared waivers Wednesday and is now a free agent, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kelly offers versatility on defense, as he spent time at second and third base as well as each spot in the outfield this season. However, he doesn't carry much fantasy value on offense. Kelly owns a .211/.297/.340 line for his career and hit just .191 with a .595 OPS over 70 games this season.