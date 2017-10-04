Ty Kelly: Becomes free agent
Kelly cleared waivers Wednesday and is now a free agent, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kelly offers versatility on defense, as he spent time at second and third base as well as each spot in the outfield this season. However, he doesn't carry much fantasy value on offense. Kelly owns a .211/.297/.340 line for his career and hit just .191 with a .595 OPS over 70 games this season.
More News
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...