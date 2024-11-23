Share Video

Link copied!

Alexander was non-tendered by the Rays on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Alexander served as both a traditional starter and multi-inning reliever for the Rays in 2024, posting a 5.10 ERA and 1.24 WHIP across 107.2 frames. He should be able to find a bullpen role elsewhere around the league, with the potential to also be a spot starter.

More News