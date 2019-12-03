Anderson (knee) was non-tendered by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Anderson was picked up off waivers by the Giants at the end of October, but he'll now head to the open market. He struggled to an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP with a 23:11 K:BB over 20.2 innings in 2019 with Colorado. Anderson isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing left knee surgery in June.