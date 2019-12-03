Tyler Anderson: Heads to free agency
Anderson (knee) was non-tendered by the Giants on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Anderson was picked up off waivers by the Giants at the end of October, but he'll now head to the open market. He struggled to an 11.76 ERA and 2.13 WHIP with a 23:11 K:BB over 20.2 innings in 2019 with Colorado. Anderson isn't expected to be ready for Opening Day after undergoing left knee surgery in June.
More News
-
Giants' Tyler Anderson: Claimed by Giants•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Won't be ready for start of 2020•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Unlikely to return in 2019•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Slated for surgery Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Yet to undergo surgery•
-
Rockies' Tyler Anderson: Transferred to 60-day IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...
-
Prospects: Top 20 outfielders
A position that stands out for its athleticism, outfield also offers some of the highest-upside...
-
Prospects: Top 10 shortstops
Shortstop is a position of studs these days, and with the caliber of prospects manning it in...
-
Prospects: Top 10 third basemen
Few teams are genuinely hurting for a third baseman, but the position has minor-league talent...
-
Prospects: Top 10 second basemen
With studs at the top and speed throughout, second base remains a hodgepodge in the prospect...
-
Prospects: Top 10 first basemen
For a position that's never hurting for depth in Fantasy, first base is typically light on...