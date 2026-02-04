The Angels did not sign Anderson to a minor-league contract as was reported Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was not listed on the Angels' non-roster players invited to spring training, and Bollinger relays that the error was on MLB's transactions page showing Anderson signing with the Halos. Anderson went 2-8 across 26 starts for the Angels in 2025 and posted a 4.56 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 104:57 K:BB over 136.1 innings.