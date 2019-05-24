Danish was released by the Mariners on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Danish recorded an awful 21.26 ERA in 15.2 innings for Triple-A Tacoma prior to earning his release. He's still just 24 years old and has 13 major-league innings under his belt, but his next organization will clearly have to fix something with him if he's to make it back to the big leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories