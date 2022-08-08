The Twins granted Duffey his release Monday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Duffey cleared waivers after the Twins designated him for assignment Friday, but rather than reporting to Triple-A St. Paul, he'll attempt to find work in another organization. Though none of baseball's other 29 teams were willing to put in a waiver claim on Duffey and take on the money remaining on his $3.8 million contract for 2022 while he had struggled to the tune of a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP in 44 innings this season, his prior success in the majors should be enough for him to quickly catch on elsewhere at a more affordable price. After moving to a full-time relief role following the 2016 season, the 31-year-old Duffey produced a 3.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 18.0 K-BB% in 284 innings with Minnesota.