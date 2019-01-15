Tyler Eppler: Headed to Japan
The Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league officially purchased Eppler's contract Tuesday from the Pirates, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Eppler had been slated to join the Pirates in spring training as a non-roster invitee after serving as a key rotation cog at Triple-A Indianapolis the past two seasons. While he improved his numbers in 2018 -- Eppler posted a 3.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 6.9 K/9 in 153 innings -- the right-hander was still viewed as a long shot to contribute for the big club during the upcoming campaign. He'll presumably be in line for a heftier payday while heading to Japan in 2019 and could entertain a return to North America in 2020.
