The Cardinals released Heineman on Thursday.
Heineman was cut loose from the Triple-A Memphis roster to make room for lefty reliever T.J. McFarland, who finalized a split contract with the Cardinals on Thursday. The 30-year-old switch-hitting backstop appeared in 21 games for Memphis, slashing .254/.325/.313 across 77 plate appearances.
