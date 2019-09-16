Tyler Ladendorf: Let go by Tampa Bay
The Rays released Ladendorf earlier this month, allowing him to sign with the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, Greer Smith of the High Point Enterprise reports.
Ladendorf hasn't seen any action at the big-league level since 2016, when he was a member of the Athletics organization. After latching on with the Rays on a minor-league pact in July, Ladendorf appeared in nine games for Triple-A Durham, going 2-for-27 with 12 strikeouts.
