Lyons elected free agency Monday rather than accept an outright assignment to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

The 31-year-old threw 12.2 major-league innings last season, first with the Pirates and then with the Yankees after joining the latter team on a minor-league deal in mid-August. He finished with a 6.39 ERA, though he did at least strike out 31.5 percent of opposing batters.

