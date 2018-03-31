The Mariners released Matzek from the minors Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Matzek signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in February. The 2009 first-round pick last pitched in the majors for the Rockies in 2015, and did not pitch in the minors after being released by the White Sox last spring.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories