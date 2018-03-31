Tyler Matzek: Cut by White Sox
The Mariners released Matzek from the minors Saturday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Matzek signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners in February. The 2009 first-round pick last pitched in the majors for the Rockies in 2015, and did not pitch in the minors after being released by the White Sox last spring.
More News
-
White Sox's Tyler Matzek: Inks minors deal with White Sox•
-
Rockies' Tyler Matzek: Promoted to Double-A on Friday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Matzek: Gets outright to High-A Modesto•
-
Rockies' Tyler Matzek: Activated off DL, optioned to High-A•
-
Rockies' Tyler Matzek: Pitches in minor league game Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Tyler Matzek: Set to pitch in extended spring game Saturday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...