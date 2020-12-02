site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tyler-naquin-cut-loose-by-cleveland | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tyler Naquin: Cut loose by Cleveland
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Naquin was non-tendered by Cleveland on Wednesday, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
He dazzled as a rookie in 2015 but has been a fringe regular at best in each of the last four seasons. Naquin hit .218/.248/.383 with four home runs in 40 games last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read