Naquin was released by the White Sox on Tuesday.
This move clears out a 40-man roster spot for Alex Speas, who has been claimed off waivers from the Rangers. Naquin, 32, went 0-for-8 with seven strikeouts during his short stay with the White Sox between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1.
