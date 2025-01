The Saitama Seibu Lions of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball signed Nevin on Wednesday, Gaijin Baseball reports.

Nevin saw his most extensive action at the big-league level in 2024 with the Athletics, slashing .204/.288/.331 with seven homers over 278 plate appearances. He elected free agency after being removed from the A's 40-man roster in November and will now try his luck overseas.