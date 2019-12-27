Saladino agreed to a contract to play with the Samsung Lions of the KBO, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

He receives a $100,000 signing bonus, a $700,000 base salary and up to $100,000 in incentives. Saladino saw time with the Brewers as a utility infielder in 2019, hitting .123 with two home runs, two steals and a 36.6 percent strikeout rate in 71 plate appearances.