Tyler Thornburg: Released by Red Sox
Thornburg (hip) was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday.
The move was an expected one after Thornburg refused an assignment to the minors earlier in the day. Everything has gone wrong for the 30-year-old since his move to Boston following the 2016 season, as he missed the following campaign due to thoracic outlet syndrome and owns a 6.54 ERA in the two seasons since. Some team will likely take a chance on him in hopes that he can recapture some of his old form, but he hasn't given any indication that he's anywhere close to being a shutdown reliever.
More News
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Refuses assignment to minors•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Pauses rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Roster decision looming•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Starts rehab assignment•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Resumes throwing•
-
Red Sox's Tyler Thornburg: Hits IL with hip injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Second-half sell-high six
It's been a great first half for this half-dozen, but if you can find a taker, you might want...
-
Second-half breakouts
Looking for someone to carry you in the second half? Chris Towers gives seven of his favor...
-
Second-half sleepers
Looking for some surprise stars for the second half? Chris Towers gives eight of his favorite...
-
Category fixes for second half
Heath Cummings helps you catch up in Roto, no matter what category you need.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Wheeler up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal