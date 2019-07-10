Thornburg (hip) was released by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

The move was an expected one after Thornburg refused an assignment to the minors earlier in the day. Everything has gone wrong for the 30-year-old since his move to Boston following the 2016 season, as he missed the following campaign due to thoracic outlet syndrome and owns a 6.54 ERA in the two seasons since. Some team will likely take a chance on him in hopes that he can recapture some of his old form, but he hasn't given any indication that he's anywhere close to being a shutdown reliever.

