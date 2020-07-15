White signed a contract with the SK Wyverns of the KBO on Wednesday, Daniel Kim of MBC Sports+ reports.

White had been with the Dodgers in spring training but was not included in the team's 60-man player pool, so he'll head to South Korea in search of at-bats. White has produced a roughly league-average 98 wRC+ in 257 career MLB games, so it's not out of the question he unlocks something overseas given everyday at-bats, though he's already 29 years old, so his odds of making a big-league comeback aren't particularly high.