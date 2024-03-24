The Guardians released Zuber on Sunday.

Zuber had attended camp as a non-roster invitee, but he never made a serious push for a spot in the Guardians' Opening Day bullpen. The 28-year-old right-hander made 54 relief appearances with the Royals between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but he hasn't seen any action in the big leagues since while struggling to bounce back from right shoulder impingement syndrome, a condition that first surfaced when he attended spring training with the Diamondbacks in 2022.