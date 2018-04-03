Vance Worley: Leaves Reds
Worley opted out of his minor-league contract with the Reds on Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.
Worley failed to make the Reds' roster this spring and has elected to opt out of his contract rather than report to Triple-A. The 30-year-old has appeared in the majors in each of the last eight seasons and owns a respectable 4.09 ERA, though his numbers are trending in the wrong direction. He recorded a 6.91 ERA in 71.2 innings for the Marlins last year and hasn't recorded a strikeout rate above 16 percent since 2014.
