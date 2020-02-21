Play

Alcantara was suspended 80 games Friday for testing positive for Stanozolol, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Alcantara is a free agent after refusing an outright assignment to Triple-A Toledo in October. His 4.28 ERA in 80 career big-league innings is decent enough , but he's struck out just 14.7 percent of opposing batters. Missing the first half of the season will undoubtedly hurt teams' interest in him.

