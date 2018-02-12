The Cardinals signed Roache to a minor-league contract last week, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

A first-round pick of the Brewers in 2012, Roache was dealt to the Dodgers last May and struggled for their High-A affiliate at Rancho Cucamonga, slashing .192/.257/.416 in 136 plate appearances. Though he's displayed some intriguing power during his minor-league career and has a strong pedigree, Roache's poor contact skills make it unlikely that he'll ever surface at the major-league level.