Play

Roache was released by the Dodgers earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 2012 first-round draft pick's career in affiliated ball could be on life support, as he's failed to ascend past the Double-A level and struggled mightily in the California League this season, slashing .192/.257/.416 across 136 plate appearances for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Still, since Roache won't turn 26 until Sept. 17, it wouldn't be surprising if he landed another minor-league deal if another organization believes it can help him resolve his contact issues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast