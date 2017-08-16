Roache was released by the Dodgers earlier this month, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 2012 first-round draft pick's career in affiliated ball could be on life support, as he's failed to ascend past the Double-A level and struggled mightily in the California League this season, slashing .192/.257/.416 across 136 plate appearances for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Still, since Roache won't turn 26 until Sept. 17, it wouldn't be surprising if he landed another minor-league deal if another organization believes it can help him resolve his contact issues.