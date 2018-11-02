Nuno was outrighted from the Rays' 40-man roster Friday and elected free agency, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Nuno appeared in 17 games for Tampa Bay this past year, logging an impressive 1.64 ERA and 1.03 WHIP with 29 strikeouts in 33 innings of relief. He will look to find a new home this winter.

