Machin elected free agency on Tuesday after being designated for assignment by the Athletics.

After being booted off Oakland's 40-man roster following the trade that sent Sean Murphy to Atlanta, Machin decided to test his luck in the open market rather than attempt to re-earn his spot. With a .551 OPS in the majors and an .870 OPS in Triple-A, the 29-year-old infielder will likely provide organizational depth to the next team that takes a chance on him.