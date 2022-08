Nittoli informed the Blue Jays on Sunday that he intends to opt out of his minor-league contract, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

The right-handed reliever will presumably be looking to join an organization that can present him with a clearer path to a spot in the big-league bullpen. Nittoli doesn't look like he has much left to prove at the Triple-A level; since May 17, he's produced a 1.72 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB across 36.2 innings with the Yankees' and Blue Jays' top affiliates.