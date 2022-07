Nittoli intends to opt out of his contract at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Nittoli has spent the start of the season at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, posting a 3.44 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 36.2 innings over 22 appearances (four starts). However, he'll seek out other opportunities via free agency ahead of the second half of the year.