Nittoli opted out of his minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Nittoli didn't perform very well in Triple-A after joining forces with the O's in late July, logging a 6.35 ERA and 1.35 WHIP while striking out nine batters and walking four over 11.1 innings. He'll now test the open market and attempt to land a new deal, but his latest stint at Norfolk didn't help his chances of pitching in the big leagues this season.