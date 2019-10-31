Wade LeBlanc: Club option declined
LeBlanc's $5 million club option for 2020 was declined by the Mariners, making him a free agent, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old posted a 5.71 ERA over 26 appearances (eight starts) in 2019, which was his worst ERA since his rookie season. LeBlanc allowed only 31 walks over 121.1 innings last season, but gave up a career-worst 28 home runs, and he'll now try to find a place on a new team after spending the past two years in Seattle.
