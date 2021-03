LeBlanc was granted free agency by the Orioles on Thursday after opting out of his minor-league deal, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.

LeBlanc was serving as a non-roster invitee this spring and posted a 2.25 ERA with seven strikeouts in eight innings across three appearances (two starts) during Grapefruit League games. He presumably wasn't on track to begin the season in Baltimore's rotation and will now be free to search for a new club with just one week remaining before Opening Day.