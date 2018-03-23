Wade LeBlanc: Released by Yankees
LeBlanc was released by the Yankees on Friday.
LeBlanc joined the Yankees' camp as a non-roster invitee and wasn't able to do enough this spring to warrant a place on the 25-man Opening Day roster. He will look to find a new home in the coming weeks. In 2017, the southpaw appeared in 50 games for the Pirates, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 68 innings of relief.
