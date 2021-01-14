LeBlanc (elbow) is healthy and expected to throw for MLB scouts within the next couple weeks, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The veteran left-hander was shut down in late August due to a stress fracture in his throwing elbow, but he's been throwing bullpen sessions and is ready to showcase himself for teams. LeBlanc had six starts with an 8.06 ERA over 22.1 innings during the shortened season for Baltimore before the injury, and he also struggled with a 5.71 ERA across 121.1 innings back in 2019. The 36-year-old is unlikely to receive any sort of guarantees for a starting role, but a strong showing in spring training could earn him a look as an option at the back end of a rotation.