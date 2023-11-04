Miley declined his half of a $10 million mutual option with the Brewers on Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Miley could ultimately wind up returning to Milwaukee for the 2024 season, but the soon-to-be 37-year-old understandably wants to capitalize on what could be his final opportunity to score a multi-year payday. He pitched to a steady 3.14 ERA and 1.14 WHIP across 120.1 innings (23 starts) this year for the NL Central champions.
