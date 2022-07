The Mariners have selected Ford with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Ford was a two-way player in high school, but his future is on the mound as a right-handed starter. Ford's fastball can touch 97 mph, and at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds, he may add even more juice in the coming years as he fills out his frame. His slider is his best offspeed pitch.