Suero declined an outright assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday and has become a free agent, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports.

Suero pitched with Oklahoma City for the majority of the 2023 season and maintained a 3.44 ERA and 1.12 WHIP across 49.2 innings. His last significant major-league sample came in 2021, so he'll likely have to settle for a minor-league deal heading into 2024.