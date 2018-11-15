Saupold signed a contract with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korean Baseball Organization on Wednesday, Dan Kurtz of MyKBO.net reports.

Saupold will take his talents overseas after being outrighted off the Tigers' 40-man roster during the 2018 season. The 28-year-old right-hander failed to impress across parts of three major-league seasons with the Tigers, posting a combined 4.98 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 5.9 K/9 and 4.0 BB/9 across 106.2 innings.