We're down to the final two waiver-wire runs of the week, but the exciting prospect promotions are still coming. Sunday we learned that the Blue Jays are calling up Trey Yesavage, their first-round pick from last year's draft and he'll make his MLB debut in a start Monday against the Rays. And I do think this is a situation where Fantasy players looking to make an addition this week could take advantage.

As of now, Yesavage is only confirmed for one start, but there's a chance he ends up making two starts this week, with the second coming either Saturday or Sunday against the Royals. That would be two nice, soft landing spots for a talented young pitcher who very well could take the majors by storm. He's posted a 3.12 ERA in his first season as a pro, and has maintained elite strikeout rates even as he has climbed the minor-league ladder – between Double-A and Triple-A, he has a massive 37.3% strikeout rate despite only turning 22 a few months ago.

Now, it's always worth noting here that there is no guarantee, even for especially talented young prospects. Nolan McLean has emerged as a real difference maker for Fantasy down the stretch, but similarly rated guys like Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have struggled to make an impact despite really exciting skills. The truth is we just don't know who will make the transition smoothly and who will struggle.

But Yesavage is lined up for at least one good matchup this week and he'll be backed up by a very good Blue Jays team, so you have to like his chances here. It's not a sure thing, but if you're looking for a streamer, I'd rather bet on Yesavage than a lot of the mediocrities on the waiver wire in most leagues.

Here's who else we're looking to add ahead of Week 26:

Week 26 Waiver Targets

Catcher

Kyle Teel, White Sox (45%) – I'm going to start working on 2026 rankings this week, and I'm starting to think Teel has to be a top-12 catcher. It's a tough group to break into, but he just continues to get better, lately tapping into more power without sacrificing his excellent plate discipline. Teel has a great approach at the plate, and while he doesn't have plus power, he has enough to avoid being a total zero. And there's non-zero steals potential here. His profile works in both points and Roto leagues.

First Base

Kyle Manzardo, Guardians (39%) – Manzardo has started four of the past five against lefties, fixing the biggest limitation in his game. And it's coming at a time of the year when the Guardians are desperately trying to fight their way into the playoffs. That's a great sign for Manzardo's long-term appeal, and could make him a very nice sleeper pick for next season if the market still values him as a platoon bat. And it makes him a viable starter in all leagues down the stretch.

Second base

Otto Lopez, Marlins (63%) – Lopez is solid. There have been times when he has looked more than solid (and his underlying numbers suggest he should be more consistently), but he hasn't managed to be much more than solid. That's okay for this week, because the Marlins get to play three of their six games at Coors Field, where you can always hope for big games. Lopez is eligible at either middle infield position and is a fine choice in any league this week.

Third base

Jake Burger, Rangers (39%) – I don't generally love "he's hot" as a reason to buy into a player unless there's a good reason to think their hot streak is for real – as a general rule, you should expect players to play to their baseline talent level no matter what they've done recently. That's less true of a player like Burger, whose career has been defined by streakiness. When he's locked in, he tends to stay that way for a while, as we're seeing with a second-half surge for the second season in a row. Burger is hitting .297/.333/.676 in September and faces some pretty cake matchups this week, so go ahead and trust him.

Shortstop

Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies (51%) – Tover is hitting .359 with a .954 OPS at Coors Field this season; that OPS is nearly double what he has managed on the road. That's a particularly exaggerated version of the Coors Field effect, but we know hitters fare much better there, and that's always been true for Tovar. With six games on the schedule at Coors this week, expectations should be much higher than normal for Tovar.

Middle infield

Kody Clemens, Blue Jays (10%) – Clemens is making the most of his opportunities lately, hitting five homers in the first 10 games of September. He's been hitting for solid power for much of the season, with the underlying numbers to back it up – including a .254 expected batting average and .493 expected slugging percentage. It might not just be a random hot streak, in other words.

Corner infield

Otto Kemp, Phillies (6%) – Kemp was a very productive hitter in the minors, but he hadn't really done much at the MLB level prior to his return last week – and, with the Phillies missing Alec Bohm and Trea Turner, it's come at a vital time. He has two homers and nine hits in six games since coming back from the minors, while adding a steal. It's just a solid week so far, but this was a guy with 16 homers and 14 steals in 87 Triple-A games, so let's not write it off entirely. He probably doesn't matter in points leagues, but as a cheap option for the stretch run he can have some value in categories leagues.

Outfield

Austin Hays, Reds (43%) – Hays got off to a strong start to the season, but he really slowed down from the end of June through the end of August, putting up just a .699 OPS over 54 games in that span. But here's the thing about the season Hays is having: Even during that stretch, he was on an 84-run, 93-RBI pace. Which is to say, even when he hasn't been especially good, he's still managed to be quite productive in the heart of the Reds lineup. And, over the past 25 games, he has a .300/.324/.520 line and, of course, a 120-RBI, 30-homer pace. And as Scott White points out, the Reds have the best hitter matchups for this week, so he should take advantage.

Jordan Beck, Rockies (38%) – You can see what team he plays for. Beck has just a .666 OPS away from Coors Field compared to an .849 mark at home. Six games at Coors Field means you should go add Beck for this week at least.

Victor Robles, Mariners (30%) – There was a lot of skepticism about Robles' big 2024, and with his shoulder injury occurring so early on, we never really got a chance to see if he could repeat it. I was a rare believer – he took a step forward in his quality of contact even before 2023, though injuries and inconsistent performance conspired to cover it up. Robles is hitting .292 since coming off the IL and has the green light with the Mariners (35 steals in 99 games), making him a viable option in any categories league.

Daylen Lile, Nationals (24%) – Not much has gone right for the Nationals in a season where many expected them to take a big step forward, but Lile is a rare bright spot. He's been hitting for a strong batting average since the All-Star break, but has tapped into a bit more power lately, with two doubles, two homers, and amazingly, five triples in 13 games since the start of September. He's a good athlete with strong contact skills and had a strong .377 xwOBA over the past 100 plate appearances and kind of just looks like a solid choice for the stretch run right now.

Starting pitcher

Connelly Early, Red Sox (34%) – The Red Sox are being cagey about their rotation plans for this week, with a "TBD" listed Tuesday against the Athletics. But it's gotta be Early getting that start, right? I understand being a bit wary of starting his career with consecutive starts against the same lineup, but that feels like it should be less of a concern seeing as Early just struck out 11 A's in his MLB debut last week and will have six days of rest between starts. Assuming he does make that start, Early might also line up for a second start in Week 25 against the Rays, though I think I'd be rolling the dice on Early even if it was just a one-start week. I thought he was that impressive in that first start.

Bubba Chandler, Pirates (64%) – Chandler hasn't quite taken the league by storm like we expected, but his 5.66 ERA is probably a bit misleading on that front: He's had just one bad appearance, really, and he just hasn't pitched enough to overcome that yet. But he bounced back from that poor showing with an excellent start this weekend against the Nationals, striking out seven and walking none over six innings of work, and he now has 19 strikeouts to, notably, just four walks in his 20.2 innings in the majors. I expected more strikeouts, but the foundation is here with high whiff rates on his four-seamer and changeup. Despite the inconsistency, I'm starting him at home against a strikeout-prone Athletics team this week.

Parker Messick, Guardians (54%) – Messick came to the majors with significantly less hype than some of his other rookie peers promoted in the second half, but he's been arguably the most effective of them (not counting Nolan McLean). He turned in another strong start Saturday against the White Sox, limiting them to one run over six innings, his fourth six-inning start in five tries. We're not getting huge strikeout numbers from him yet, but Messick is missing barrels and avoiding walks, and I do think there's more strikeout upside here with a changeup that should generate more whiffs moving forward. He's got a great matchup against the Twins this week and makes for a fine starter.

Relief pitcher

Andrew Kittredge, Cubs (14% – I thought Brad Keller was going to be the Cubs' first option for saves after Daniel Palencia's shoulder injury, but they've seemingly used Keller for the higher-leverage situations against the heart of the order so far, leading to two Kittredge saves. Keller is the better pitcher, and I would be on some of those higher-leverage situations coming in the ninth with a lead at some point. But based on the usage so far, I think Kittredge has to be the target if you're looking for saves.