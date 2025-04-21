Hello Fantasy Baseball Today fans, listeners and any Fantasy Baseball manager who joins us for this special occasion. Chris Towers from Fantasy Baseball Today is joining us in the live chat on this article to answer your roster and lineup questions prior to lineup lock from 10 a.m. EST until 11 a.m. EST. Join the conversation by asking your question in the chat and Chris will respond to as many as he can. Let's get a head start and dominate Week 5 of the Fantasy season. To join the chat, click "join the conversation" in the top right of this article (next to the byline) on desktop and directly underneath it on mobile and send your questions in the chat there.

In the meantime, let's talk Week 5 prep. Here are some names to keep an eye on as Week 5 sleepers given their upcoming matchups and recent play and you can find them all in Scott White's sleeper hitters:

Jonathan Aranda, 1B Rays

The Rays actually have the fourth-worst hitter matchups this week, but every week, I find some excuse to leave Jonathan Aranda off the list only for him to deliver big numbers anyway. I expect him to remain a high-impact bat moving forward, at least against righties, and the Rays are scheduled to face five of those in their six games this week.

Austin Hays, OF Reds

Austin Hays was just activated from the IL Tuesday but has already homered three and is primed for the best year of his career now that he's out of Baltimore and recovered from the kidney infection that marred his time in Philadelphia. He capped his first week back with a four-hit game Sunday and is likely to remain hot with a series at Colorado in Week 5

Sal Frelick, OF Brewers

After a couple years struggling to live up to his prospect pedigree, Sal Frelick seems to be in his comfort zone finally, reaching base at better than a .400 clip and swiping bases like we always knew he was capable. The Brewers are one of four teams scheduled for seven games this week.

And let's take a look at some Week 5 sleeper pitchers.

Tyler Mahle, Rangers

he sad truth is that Tyler Mahle is the only pitcher rostered in less than 80 percent of leagues who inspires anything resembling confidence in me, so he'd probably be at the top of this list regardless of the matchup. The Giants offense has actually been pretty prolific so far, but it helps that he'll be a fly-ball pitcher at a pitcher's park.

Landen Roupp, Giants

Landen Roupp is coming off his best start, but it seemed like only a matter of time given that his most-thrown pitch, the curveball, is verging on a 60 percent whiff rate, which might be the highest I've seen for a pitch thrown with such frequency. The Brewers lineup has been lacking apart from a 17-run game in Colorado a couple weeks ago