Wang will go overseas to play for the NC Dinos of the KBO League in South Korea in 2018, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Wang is expected to leave the Brewers' organization within the coming days, as the club will receive financial compensation for his departure. The left-hander delivered a strong season at Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2017, but wasn't able to make an impact at the major-league level, allowing two runs in 1.1 relief innings over eight appearances.