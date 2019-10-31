Castillo was traded to the Rangers on Thursday, who will decline his club option for 2020 and make him a free agent.

The 32-year-old struggled to find consistent playing time in 2019, hitting just .209/.267/.684 over 72 games. Given Castillo's hefty contract and limited production, the Rangers are expected to exercise the catcher's buyout, which would make him a free agent, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.