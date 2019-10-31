Welington Castillo: Becomes free agent
Castillo was traded to the Rangers on Thursday, who will decline his club option for 2020 and make him a free agent.
The 32-year-old struggled to find consistent playing time in 2019, hitting just .209/.267/.684 over 72 games. Given Castillo's hefty contract and limited production, the Rangers are expected to exercise the catcher's buyout, which would make him a free agent, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
More News
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Enters midgame, homers•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Crushes grand slam•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Goes 3-for-5 with long ball•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Pops pinch-hit homer•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Sitting Monday•
-
White Sox's Welington Castillo: Heads to bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...