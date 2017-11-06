Castillo turned down his $7 million option for the 2018 season on Monday and will become a free agent, Jon Heyman of FanRagSports.com reports.

After hitting .282/.323/.490 with 20 home runs and 53 RBI games in 2017, Castillo is set to hit the free agency market for the upcoming season. Castillo battled miscellaneous injuries and shared quite a bit of time behind the dish with Caleb Joseph last season. As a result, he played in 96 games, a significant decline from 2016's mark of 113 games. However, this didn't stop him from being productive. His 20 home runs were a career-high, and he surpassed the 50 RBI mark for the third consecutive year.