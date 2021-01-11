Parsons signed a one-year, $400,000 contract Monday with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization, Jee-ho Yoo of the Yonhap News Agency reports. The deal also includes up to $200,000 in incentives.

Parsons was part of the Rockies' 60-man roster pool in 2020, but he failed to earn a callup from the organization's alternate training site at any point during the 60-game campaign. Since Parsons likely would have had to settle for a minor-league deal had he elected to continue his career in North America, he'll instead move across the Pacific for more financial security. Look for Parsons to seize a prominent spot in the bullpen for the Dinos, the KBO's reigning champions.