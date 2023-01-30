The White Sox claimed Alexy off waivers from the Twins on Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Alexy was booted off the Twins' 40-man roster last week after Minnesota acquired outfielder Michael Taylor. The right-hander appeared in five games for the Rangers in 2022 while allowing nine runs in seven innings. The White Sox may look to continue developing the 24-year-old as a starter, but the bullpen likely represents his most realistic path to seeing big-league action in 2023.